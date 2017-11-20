Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Effects of Drug Use On Newborns

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 13:01 pm

Some new data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is showing that substance abuse affected 60 infants for every one thousand births.

A professor at WVU School of Medicine also said that the data showed that Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome was prevalent in 3.3 percent of births in West Virginia.

WVU started a program called the A.C.E Project, and it’s designed for expecting mothers who need extra support and guidance in dealing with their substance abuse.

The most common substance identified was T.H.C or marijuana followed by opioids.

Tyler Barker

