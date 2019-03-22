Education Forum, Legislators Come to Beckley High School

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Education leaders are hosting a series of public forums regarding issues that legislators presented in the Omnibus bill earlier this year.

The fourth forum was at Woodrow Wilson High School on Thursday night. Several elected officials attended to listen to what local teachers, parents and other community members had to say.

This was the only forum in the southern West Virginia area. To voice their concerns, teachers and other educators traveled from several surrounding counties such as Fayette and Mercer county.

The Raleigh County Schools superintendent said he was pleased with the turnout and discussions at the event.

“What I’m taking away this evening is there’s a lot of caring people, a lot of caring community members [and] educators that want to make sure that they are able to provide input so that our state leaders can make that informed decision, said David Price.

Conversations during the forum included social emotional support, instruction quality and funding.