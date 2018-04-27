Edmunds Brothers Drafted in First Round

WOAY – Two Virginia Tech Hokies heard their names called in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft; Tremaine Edmunds went with the 16th overall pick to the Buffalo Bills, while Terrell Edmunds was selected 28th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both Edmunds brothers were in attendance at AT&T Stadium, along with Hokies head coach Justin Fuente and defensive coordinator Bud Foster. It is the first time two brothers were both taken in the first round of the same draft.

Tremaine was selected to the All-ACC First Team following the 2017 regular season, one of four Hokies on that squad. Terrell received a Third Team selection. They are the first Hokies drafted in the first round since Kyle Fuller in 2014.

Rounds two & three of the NFL Draft will be held on Friday in Arlington, Texas. The draft finishes on Saturday.

