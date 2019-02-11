EDA Awards Grant to Community Affected by Floods

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WOAY) – Two years after the devastating Lewisburg area floods in Senator Shelley Capito helped them take another step towards recovery.

“To have a great manufacturing facility here, you’ve got to have access to electricity and water,” said Capito. “This brings water here. It also brings water to residents. It also brings water to Greenbrier State Park and into the [town] of Caldwell as well.”

The United States EDA is awarding over $1 million to White Sulphur Springs to extend water service to residential areas, the Greenbrier State Park, and an industrial park that will soon be the site of the new WV Great Barrel Company.

The area currently has no access to water. A new water main would allow economic growth in the community and help further their flood recovery.

“When something like this sort of arises from the devastation of this, I think it reminds you that people haven’t forgotten,” said Capito.

For an area that may have been feeling down for a long time, things finally seem to be looking up.

“Private companies are investing in White Sulfur Springs and people are buying buildings and moving businesses into town,” said Tom Crabtree, representing the WV Great Barrel Company.

“Certainly families that lost property and loved ones–I don’t think you do recover from that,” said Capito. “But, to see your community that you love rebound and get better–that, I think, is a very forward thinking way to think about what has happened as a tragedy, turning it into something that has made it better.”