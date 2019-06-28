Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Econo Lodge In Beckley To Better Serve Customers With U-Haul

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 28, 2019, 13:41 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) U-Haul Company of West Virginia is pleased to announce that Econo Lodge has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Beckley community.

Econo Lodge at 1909 Harper Road will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (304) 253-1930 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Beckley-WV-25801/024391/ today.

Econo Lodge partners Mehdi Turabi, Wanda Keffer, and Bobby Adkins are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Raleigh County.

U-Haul and Econo Lodge are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Econo Lodge is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

