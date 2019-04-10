Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Easter Carnival set for West Virginia Capitol grounds

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2019, 10:17 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Easter Carnival is set for the West Virginia Capitol Complex grounds this weekend.

The office of first lady Cathy Justice says the carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Capitol’s north plaza in Charleston. Games, prizes, crafts and food will be offered, along with an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Door prizes for children ages 12 and under will be handed out.

The event is free and open to the public.

Justice says in a statement she hopes “as many West Virginians as possible come out to the Easter Carnival and make great memories with their families.”

