RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – All eastbound lanes of I-64, near mile marker 135, are currently shut down following an accident involving two tractor trailers.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 7 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but the entire eastbound lane is shut down and only one westbound lane is open. Diesel fuel was reported to be spilled.

