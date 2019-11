UPDATE: The USGS says the 2.8 activity was not caused by an earthquake. They are investigating what may have caused the seismic activity.

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – An earthquake shakes parts of Wyoming County.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Oceana at around 5:20 pm.

The depth was 3 miles.

A 2.8 earthquake is very weak and damage does not occur at that magnitude.

