Earth Day At Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- Concord University is celebrating Earth Day with a week-long schedule of events.

Earth Day is Sunday, April 22. Theme for 2018 is “End Plastic Pollution.”

The “Wanda Around Campus” Plastic Pollution Hunt will take place Monday, April 16 through Friday, April 20.

Concord’s Student Government Association will hold a tree planting ceremony on Wednesday, April 18. The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. in front of the Student Center.

Campus clean-up will take place on Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18. Those interested in participating should meet at the Bonner House at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday after the tree planting ceremony.

For additional information on Concord University’s Earth Day activities please contact Hanna Jackson at volunteer@concord.edu or 304-384-6023.

