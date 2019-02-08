Early Voting Underway For McDowell County School Levy

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Early voting is underway for the McDowell County School Levy.

You can vote each day next week between February 11th through 15th at the McDowell County Courthouse from 9 am to 5 pm.

Election day is scheduled for Saturday, February 16th from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm, at your local voting precinct.

The levy will provide financial support for public schools in McDowell County. The funds will cover the expense for textbooks, libraries, WVU Extension: 4-H Club, athletics, and technology.