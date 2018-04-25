FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Early Voting For Primary Election Begins Today!
By Daniella HankeyApr 25, 2018, 08:05 am
9
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Early voting is now underway in West Virginia for the primary election.
Voters can cast their ballot early from now until May 5.
County early voting locations are open during business hours during the week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is the first statewide election taking place that will require voters to show a form of identification at the polls.
Voters will need to show a forms of acceptable ID:
- WV driver’s license or other WV ID card issued by the DMV
- Driver’s license issued by another state
- US passport or passport card
- Military ID card issued by the US
- US or WV Government employee ID card
Comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-