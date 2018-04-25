Early Voting For Primary Election Begins Today!

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Early voting is now underway in West Virginia for the primary election.

Voters can cast their ballot early from now until May 5.

County early voting locations are open during business hours during the week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the first statewide election taking place that will require voters to show a form of identification at the polls.

Voters will need to show a forms of acceptable ID:

WV driver’s license or other WV ID card issued by the DMV

Driver’s license issued by another state

US passport or passport card

Military ID card issued by the US

US or WV Government employee ID card

Student ID card

Concealed carry permit

