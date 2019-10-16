Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Early voting for Mercer County excess school levy begins Friday
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Early voting for Mercer County excess school levy begins Friday

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2019, 10:36 am

1
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Early voting will begin this week in Mercer County over the excess school levy.

The excess school levy does not increase taxes and is based on county property tax assessments.  The school levy helps pay for certain programs and extracurricular activities.  The levy also helps pay for some salaries of teachers and service personnel.

The current levy will expire on June 30, 2020. If the levy is not passed, it would lead to budget cuts, including teachers.

Early voting begins on Friday, October 18, 2019, and lasts until October 30, 2019.  Election day is Tuesday, November 2, 2019.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

You can vote early at the Mercer County Courthouse.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X