Early voting for Mercer County excess school levy begins Friday

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Early voting will begin this week in Mercer County over the excess school levy.

The excess school levy does not increase taxes and is based on county property tax assessments. The school levy helps pay for certain programs and extracurricular activities. The levy also helps pay for some salaries of teachers and service personnel.

The current levy will expire on June 30, 2020. If the levy is not passed, it would lead to budget cuts, including teachers.

Early voting begins on Friday, October 18, 2019, and lasts until October 30, 2019. Election day is Tuesday, November 2, 2019.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

You can vote early at the Mercer County Courthouse.