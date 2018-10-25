Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Early Voting Began Today In West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 24, 2018, 20:27 pm




FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Today marks the first day for early voting across the State of West Virginia.

We are told more than 300 people in Fayette County have already voted today. The voting locations are in Danese Community Center, Fayetteville Memorial Building, and Montgomery Courthouse.  We spoke with one County Clerk to find out the perks of early voting.

“People had to stand in line this time but it has not been a long line.  It was moving we had 10-20 in-line most of the time today within 1 to 15 minutes standing in line,” said Kelvin Holliday, Fayette County Clerk

The last day for early voting is November 3rd.

