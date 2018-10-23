Search
Early morning shooting in Beckley; leaves one injured

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 23, 2018, 08:03 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- This morning at 4:30 a.m.,  officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments located at 222 Hargrove Street.

 

Officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

 

The male has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and his condition and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

 

No suspects have been identified but two black male subjects wearing hoodies were observed fleeing the area on foot.

 

This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

 

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).

 

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

