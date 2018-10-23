Early morning shooting in Beckley; leaves one injured

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- This morning at 4:30 a.m., officers from the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments located at 222 Hargrove Street.

Officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The male has been transported to a local hospital for treatment and his condition and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identified but two black male subjects wearing hoodies were observed fleeing the area on foot.

This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.