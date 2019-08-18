Early Morning Fire Damages Beaver Nightclub

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A fire at the Yesterday’s Bar and Grille broke out at around 1:30 Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported, but several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion on scene. It took 10 local fire departments to put out the flames, along with other emergency service entities.

The nightclub had not been operation for a couple weeks. The cause is still under investigation.