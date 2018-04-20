Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
E. coli outbreak spreads to 16 states, consumers urged to toss chopped romaine: CDC

Tyler Barker Apr 20, 2018, 09:03 am

WASHINGTON — A growing list of states are reporting cases of E. coli amid an outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control believes is linked to chopped romaine lettuce.

Alaska, Arizona, California, Louisiana and Montana are now among the 16 states that have reported a collective 53 cases of E. coli, the CDC announced Wednesday. Idaho and Pennsylvania have been especially hard hit, with 10 and 12 respective cases reported.

Health authorities believe the illnesses can be traced back to chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, region but have yet to identify any specific growers, suppliers or distributors as the source of the outbreak.

While the CDC has not issued a formal recall, it is urging consumers around the country to toss store-bought chopped romaine lettuce they may have at home. They should also sanitize any shelves or drawers where chopped romaine lettuce was recently stored.

Customers should also ask about the origin of any lettuce they encounter in stores or restaurants to ensure it is not chopped romaine from the Yuma area.

