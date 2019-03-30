Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Dylan Massey Signs With WVU Tech
SportsSports News

Dylan Massey Signs With WVU Tech

Matt DigbyBy Mar 30, 2019, 00:40 am

18
0

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Dylan Massey signed a letter of intent Friday to play at WVU Tech next year.

Massey, who plans to major in industrial engineering, was a key contributor to a Red Devils team that won three straight sectional championships from 2016-2018. He was a Coaches All-State First Team selection in 2018.

He says the opportunity to stay close to home played a major role in choosing the Golden Bears, and is looking forward to applying the lessons he learned from high school to the college level.

Previous PostHigh School Softball/Baseball Scoreboard - March 29
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X