Dylan Massey Signs With WVU Tech

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Dylan Massey signed a letter of intent Friday to play at WVU Tech next year.

Massey, who plans to major in industrial engineering, was a key contributor to a Red Devils team that won three straight sectional championships from 2016-2018. He was a Coaches All-State First Team selection in 2018.

He says the opportunity to stay close to home played a major role in choosing the Golden Bears, and is looking forward to applying the lessons he learned from high school to the college level.