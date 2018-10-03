National NewsNewsWatch
Dunkin’ fires workers who poured water on homeless man
By Daniella HankeyOct 03, 2018, 04:37 am
29
(AP)- Dunkin’ Donuts has fired workers who poured water on a homeless man in upstate New York and posted the video online.
The company that owns the Dunkin’ location says it was “disturbed” by the employees’ behavior, which it says “goes against our core values as an organization.”
Jeremy Dufresne says he was at the Dunkin’ in Syracuse Sunday night to charge his phone to call his mom when one of the workers dumped water on his head.
The worker laughed, and a video of the interaction was posted to Facebook shortly afterward.
According to the Post Standard, Dufrense says the worker likely had “personal problems of his own,” and “he took it out on someone else, like me.”
Prosecutors say they are considering filing harassment charges against the workers.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-