Duncan Leads AA Field After Round 1

WOAY – The 2019 West Virginia high school state golf championship began Tuesday in Wheeling, and Southern West Virginia is making its presence known again.

Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan, who won won the Class AA Region 3 title last week with a round of 65, leads the Class AA individual standings after a first-round 72 (+1), nine strokes ahead of the two golfers tied for second. One of those two is Wyoming East’s Ethan Bradford, who fared better on the back nine Tuesday.

The Tigers are third in the AA team standings, led by Duncan, Nathan Daniels, and Jordy Townley. They trail Fairmont Senior and North Marion, while Wyoming East is fifth. River View’s Aaron Addair is tied for 10th individually.

In Class AAA, Greenbrier East is fourth in the team standings, with Berkley Adwell and Norris Beard both in the top 10 individually; Wheeling Park has the team lead in Class AAA, while St. Marys leads the Class A standings.

In college golf, Concord’s men lead the team standings after the second round of the MEC Championships at the Resort at Glade Springs. Noah Clark is leading the Mountain Lions with a two-round stroke total of 146 (+2), second individually behind Glenville State’s Kyle Chung. The Concord women are currently 5th in the team standings, but their second round has been postponed due to darkness and will resume Wednesday morning. The final round is scheduled to begin at noon Wednesday on the Cobb Course.