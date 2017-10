Advertisement



DURHAM, NC (BY: GLYNIS BOARD, WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING) — A study from Duke University found no evidence that groundwater is threatened by horizontal gas drilling. Surface water might be another story.

Avner Vengosh, a professor of geochemistry and water quality at Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment, said in a news release that “consistent evidence from comprehensive testing” found no indication of groundwater pollution resulting from shale gas drilling operations.

