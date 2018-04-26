MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A DUI checkpoint will be conducted in Mercer County on Friday May 4th and Saturday May 5th at 1:00 a.m.

The checkpoint will be located on Oakvale Road in Mercer County.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter the citizens of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle with their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs/alcohol.

