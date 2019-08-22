DUI Checkpoint In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There will be a sobriety check point on Friday, August 23, 2019.

The West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers or any law enforcement agencies.

