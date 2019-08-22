Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured DUI Checkpoint In Raleigh County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

DUI Checkpoint In Raleigh County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 22, 2019, 10:11 am

90
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There will be a sobriety check point on Friday, August 23, 2019.

The West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers or any law enforcement agencies.

Previous PostWVDOT unveils interactive online map of all road projects statewide
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X