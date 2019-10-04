Due to school threat, extra police will be on campus

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Due to an alleged threat at Princeton Senior High School, extra police will be at the campus

Princeton Senior High School administration and law enforcement agencies are aware of an alleged threat to the safety of Princeton Senior High tomorrow, 10/4/2019.

“The alleged threat has been investigated by school officials and has been determined to be unfounded; however, we are taking several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all at PSHS.”

“These measures include a larger presence from the Princeton Police Department.“

All school activities will continue as normal.