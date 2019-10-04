Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Due to school threat, extra police will be on campus
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Due to school threat, extra police will be on campus

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 03, 2019, 22:30 pm

3
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Due to an alleged threat at Princeton Senior High School, extra police will be at the campus

Princeton Senior High School administration and law enforcement agencies are aware of an alleged threat to the safety of Princeton Senior High tomorrow, 10/4/2019.

“The alleged threat has been investigated by school officials and has been determined to be unfounded; however, we are taking several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all at PSHS.”

“These measures include a larger presence from the Princeton Police Department.“

All school activities will continue as normal.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X