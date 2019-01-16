Due To Federal Shutdown SNAP clients will receive February Benefits early

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As a result of the partial federal government shutdown, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families will issue an early release of February Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to eligible clients. The release of benefits will be on January 20, 2019.

“It’s important to note that SNAP recipients will not receive SNAP benefits in February,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We urge families to budget as necessary for the month of February since this payment will come earlier than usual.”

DHHR county offices remain open and all appointments and interviews will follow a regular schedule during the partial federal government shutdown. DHHR will continue to accept and process SNAP applications, redeterminations, and contact forms. SNAP eligibility and verification requirements are unchanged.