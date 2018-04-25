DuBois On Main Hosting Meet The Candidates This Sunday

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY)- If you were unable to make the Meet The Candidates yesterday in Beckley, no need to worry. DuBois on Main in Mt. Hope will be hosting a Meet The Candidates this Sunday.

The meet and greet will allow the public a chance to meet political candidates that are running in the May 8th election.

The purpose of the event is an opportunity for the public to ask questions, give suggestions and even share ideas to the different candidates.

The event will take place this Sunday from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. in the DuBois community room located at 116 Main Street in Mount Hope.

