Drunk driving simulator at L&S Toyota Saturday

If you’ve ever wanted to find out what driving drunk feels like – but don’t want to get into trouble – head over to L&S Toyota tomorrow.

The dealership is setting up a distracted driving simulator – like this one – for one hour sessions.

There will be six of them – starting at 10 o’clock.

It’ll be on a first come – first served bases.

The dealership can accommodate around 30 children, or adults for each one hour session.

Go to the Facebook page of Justin Beard and post the person’s name and time you would like to attend and they will fill in the spot.

Please respond as fast as you can, because this will be First Come, First Serve.

The time slots will be 10:00 am, 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, and 3:00pm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWpcc8Jj1l8&feature=youtu.be

