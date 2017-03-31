WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Drunk driving simulator at L&S Toyota Saturday
Local NewsTop StoriesUncategorized

Drunk driving simulator at L&S Toyota Saturday

Scott PickeyBy Mar 31, 2017, 15:44 pm

324
0
Advertisement

If you’ve ever wanted to find out what driving drunk feels like – but don’t want to get into trouble – head over to L&S Toyota tomorrow.

The dealership is setting up a distracted driving simulator – like this one – for one hour sessions.

There will be six of them – starting at 10 o’clock.

It’ll be on a first come – first served bases.

The dealership can accommodate around 30 children, or adults for each one hour session.

Go to the Facebook page of Justin Beard  and post the person’s name and time you would like to attend and they will fill in the spot.

Please respond as fast as you can, because this will be First Come, First Serve.

The time slots will be 10:00 am, 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, and 3:00pm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWpcc8Jj1l8&feature=youtu.be

Comments

comments

Previous PostTwo nabbed for racing down Highway 19 thanks to Facebook
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives