Drugs score big wins against lung, prostate, breast cancers

Scott PickeyBy Jun 05, 2017, 10:20 am

CHICAGO (AP) – Drugs are scoring big wins against common cancers, setting new standards for treating prostate, breast and lung tumors. Most striking is that some are giving benefit well past a year, much longer than the few months many new drugs offer.

Studies suggest the drug Zytiga will become a first-treatment choice for men whose prostate cancer has spread.

For advanced lung cancer with a certain gene flaw, the drug Alecensa stopped cancer growth for 15 months longer than a drug used now called Xalkori.

For women with a gene that raises their risk for breast cancer, a relatively new drug called Lynparza showed promise.

Results are being discussed Monday at a cancer conference in Chicago.

