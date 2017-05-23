WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Breaking News Drug Warrant Roundup Continues in McDowell County
Breaking NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

Drug Warrant Roundup Continues in McDowell County

Rachel AyersBy May 22, 2017, 22:43 pm

390
0
Advertisement

MCDOWELL COUNTY– Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office and Welch Police Department concluded a warrant roundup with three more arrests.

Lisa Hagerman from Jolo was charged with 1 count delivery of a controlled substance and was arraigned before a McDowell County Magastrate and a bond of $25,000 was set.
Orell Hagerman from Jolo was charged with 2 counts delivery of a controlled substance and felony conspiracy and was arraigned and a bond of $60,000 was set.
Harry Lee Daniels from Welch was charged with 2 counts delivery of a controlled substance and a felon in possession of a firearm and was arraigned and a bond of $55,000 was set.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWyoming East, Fayetteville Ready for States
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives