Drug Warrant Roundup Continues in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY– Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office and Welch Police Department concluded a warrant roundup with three more arrests.

Lisa Hagerman from Jolo was charged with 1 count delivery of a controlled substance and was arraigned before a McDowell County Magastrate and a bond of $25,000 was set.

Orell Hagerman from Jolo was charged with 2 counts delivery of a controlled substance and felony conspiracy and was arraigned and a bond of $60,000 was set.

Harry Lee Daniels from Welch was charged with 2 counts delivery of a controlled substance and a felon in possession of a firearm and was arraigned and a bond of $55,000 was set.

