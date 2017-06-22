Drug Take Back Planned in Paint Creek

Advertisement



PAINT CREEK– A group of local organizations is hosting a drug take back event.

The Paint Creek Medication Take Back Day will take place at the Mossy Living Word Church parking lot on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

This will be a secure, convenient and environmentally sound option for the disposal of unused and unwanted prescription and household medications. The medications will then be disposed according to the rules and regulations of the drug enforcement agency.

You may dispose of prescription medications, over the counter medications, medication samples, lotions, and inhalers with no questions asked. You may not dispose of bloody or infectious waste, personal care products, aerosol cans, needles or business waste.

Related

Comments

comments