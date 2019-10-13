Drug Take Back Day Set For October 26

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 26th, 2019 at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging and the parking lot of the

Sam’s Club.

On Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to The Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha St. Beckley, WV and the Sam’s Club parking lot located on Eisenhower Drive Beckley, WV.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions

asked. In April 2019, Americans turned in 468 tons (937,443 pounds) of prescription drugs at 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,969 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both

pose potential safety and health hazards. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 26th Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact the Beckley