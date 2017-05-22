WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch State Drug company probing lawsuit allegations at union’s request
StateTop Stories

Drug company probing lawsuit allegations at union’s request

Scott PickeyBy May 22, 2017, 10:21 am

124
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – At a union’s request, a California-based drug wholesaler is looking into allegations in a 2016 lawsuit that the company flooded West Virginia with prescription pain pills.

McKesson Corp. spokeswoman Kristin Hunter told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the San Francisco-based company appointed a committee to review issues raised by the Teamsters union, which has pension and benefit funds that invest in McKesson.

The committee has hired a Palo Alto, California, law firm. According to a May 11 letter to Teamsters Local 175 President Ken Hall in South Charleston, the law firm has agreed to meet with Teamsters officials.

According to a lawsuit filed by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, McKesson awarded bonuses and commissions to sales managers while “West Virginia was drowning” in millions of doses of addictive painkillers.

Comments

comments

Previous Post'Roadkill' cookbook author publishes again 25 years later
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives