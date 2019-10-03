Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Drought worsens across Southern West Virginia to severe level

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 03, 2019, 11:15 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Portions of all counties in Southern West Virginia have been upgraded to a severe drought.

Warmer than normal temperatures dominated the eastern two-thirds of the country, with many areas having temperatures that were 9 to 15 degrees above normal. The heat and dryness have continued setting the stage for rapidly developing drought, impacting mainly agricultural sectors right now.

“The WVDA is concerned for the well-being of West Virginia livestock, as well as potential crop loss. We are working with our partners to assimilate potential resources for farmers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “We encourage those affected to check with your local FSA office for resources.”

Degradation was also noted in West Virginia with an expansion of moderate and severe drought in the southern portions of the state while moderate drought was expanded in eastern Maryland.

Several areas are now under a severe drought across the region.  All counties in Southern West Virginia are now seeing severe drought conditions.

West Virginia Drought Monitor

Virginia Drought Monitorht

