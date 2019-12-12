Driving on the ice versus snow

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As winter rolls in and road conditions worsen across the state many drivers are concern about icy roads. Even the best driver could find themselves sliding on ice.

“Slow down and take your time and just gave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination,” said Fayette County Highway Administrator John Dickens.

Driving on snow is hard, but driving on snow can be unpredictable.

“The ice, you don’t know that it’s there. It’s black and you can’t tell the color of it because it’s the same color of the road. We treat it the same with salt to give traction on the road,” said Dickens.

Whether you’re driving on ice or snow make sure that your vehicle has the proper tires.

“Snow and ice tires would be the better during this time of the year and you can actually put chains on your tires to get around,” said Dickens.

Icy roads contribute to 2,000 road deaths every year.