Driver hits power pole in Fayette County, transported to hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 05:39 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- One person is in the hospital after driving in Fayette County and striking a power pole.

Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call round 8:30 p.m. Thursday that a car was driving on Gatewood Road in Oak Hill when it hit a power pole.

Oak Hill Fire Department and Oak Hill Police Department arrived at the scene.

Jan Care transported the driver to a local hospital.

Tyler Barker

