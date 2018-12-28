Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Driver hits power pole in Fayette County, transported to hospital
By Tyler BarkerDec 28, 2018, 05:39 am
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- One person is in the hospital after driving in Fayette County and striking a power pole.
Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call round 8:30 p.m. Thursday that a car was driving on Gatewood Road in Oak Hill when it hit a power pole.
Oak Hill Fire Department and Oak Hill Police Department arrived at the scene.
Jan Care transported the driver to a local hospital.
