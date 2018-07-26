National NewsNewsWatch
Driver escapes just before car falls into massive sinkhole
By Daniella HankeyJul 26, 2018, 04:59 am
(ABC NEWS)- A Colorado woman managed to escape from her vehicle just moments before it fell into a sinkhole in the middle of the street.
Police tweeted an image of the sinkhole in Sheridan, Colorado, on Tuesday, showing the woman’s vehicle partially submerged in water.
The Sheridan Police Department did not release the driver’s name but confirmed she was unharmed.
Heavy rainfalls this week affected a pipe below the pavement where the roadway collapsed, according to ABC affiliate KMGH.
One witness, Tye Adams, posted video from the scene with the caption “your day can always get worse.” The video captured the vehicle just as it plunged some 15 feet below the ground.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Adams told KMGH.
“I didn’t think I would go to work one day and see a car fall into the ground like that. It’s pretty absurd. $40,000 down the drain, literally, you know what I mean?”
