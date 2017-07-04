WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Driver Dies From Injuries After Crash On I-64 In Putnam County

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 04, 2017, 15:53 pm

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — The driver of a car who rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 Tuesday near the Teays Valley entrance ramp has died from his injuries.

Rodney Kirby Jr., 31, of Milton was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center Teays Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after the crash that occurred about 6:50 a.m., according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby was driving a car westbound on I-64 when his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had just entered the westbound interstate lane from the Teays Valley entrance ramp, deputies said.

 Deputies said Kirby suffered major head injuries and the loss of his right arm. There was no evidence he had been wearing a seat belt, deputies said.

The tractor-trailer received minor damage to the rear of the trailer.

