Driver charged with DUI after plowing into group of Boy Scouts; 1 critically injured

(ABC NEWS)- A New York man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a group of Boy Scouts, according to police.

Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Murphy on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly veered off a road in Manorville, New York, about an hour east of Manhattan, and plowed into five Boy Scouts, injuring them and leaving one in critical condition, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The scouts were walking on the shoulder of the road, heading north, with Murphy’s 2016 Mercedes allegedly rushing toward them from the southbound side, the department said.

The victims, all between ages 12 and 16, were rushed to local hospitals for treatment, according to the police.

The Suffolk County Police Department did not disclose the nature of their injuries, but the department said one child was transported by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in Brookhaven, New York, about 23 miles outside of Manorville.

That victim was listed in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said. The conditions of the others were not disclosed.

Murphy was charged with driving while intoxicated and was being held in jail over night. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

It wasn’t clear if he had obtained a attorney.