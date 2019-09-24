Dr. Patrice Harris Will Speak At Concord University Next Month

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Dr. Patrice Harris will be visiting Concord University next month.

Dr. Harris is the first African American President of the American Medical Association. As a native of Bluefield, WV, she’s focused her efforts as part of the task force on the opioid epidemic.

“She’s going to talk about leading with authenticity. This presentation will be providing CME credit to medical professionals and continuing ed units for social work professionals,” said Nancy Ellison, the Director of Multicultural Affairs at Concord University.

She will be speaking at the University on October 10 at 2:30 pm. This event will be open to the public and free of charge.