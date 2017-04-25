    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Dr. Kostenko has change of heart, enters guilty plea

    BECKLEY, WV (BY: KATE WHITE, CHARLESTON GAZETTE MAIL) — After watching jurors listen to the testimony of a former patient Tuesday, a Raleigh County doctor pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose — a deal he backed out of with federal prosecutors last month.

    “Have you had a change of heart?” U.S. District Judge Irene Berger asked Dr. Michael Kostenko, whose trial began Friday with jury selection.

    Kostenko faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence for the charge. Berger set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 23.

