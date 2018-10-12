Dr. Bonny Copenhaver named president of New River Community and Technical College

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- Dr. Bonny Copenhaver from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Superior, Wisconsin, has been selected to serve as the fourth president of New River Community and Technical College. She is the college’s first female president.

Copenhaver‘s appointment was announced following approval by the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education at a meeting on October 11. During their regularly scheduled meeting on October 4, the New River CTC Board of Governors voted to recommend her for approval by the Council.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Copenhaver,” said Board of Governors Chair Dr. Tom Lemke. “Her community college experience will truly be an asset to New River CTC moving forward.”

Copenhaver has dedicated her career in higher education to working in community colleges. She has extensive experience in higher education having held positions in areas ranging from faculty to fund raising as well as academic roles including Dean, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Campus Administration.

In 2010, she received the Woman of Achievement award from the Women in Higher Education in Tennessee.

“New River CTC is a great resource to the community. I’m honored and humbled to be chosen as the College’s next president,” Copenhaver said. “The College is a young school and holds tremendous potential. I’m excited to be a part of that growth.”

To aid in growth, Copenhaver plans to travel throughout New River CTC’s nine county service region early in her presidency.

“I look forward to reaching out, learning about and getting to know the communities New River CTC serves, I can tell that each has its own personality and needs, and I want to help to connect with the people and businesses so that each community really feels that New River CTC is its community’s college,” she added.

Copenhaver is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with her bachelor’s and master’s in English and doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. She also holds a graduate certificate in women’s studies from Western Kentucky University.

Copenhaver replaces Dr. L. Marshall Washington, who left New River CTC in June to become president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College in Texas Township, Michigan. Dr. Kathy Butler is serving as interim president and will stay on to assist her during the transition period.

She will begin her duties on January 2, 2019.