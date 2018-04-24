Beckley ARH Hospital raised their Donate Life Flag Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony is held every year at the hospital to commemorate April as “National Donate Life Month.”
CORE, also known as Center for Organ Recovery & Education joined Beckley ARH in their annual ceremony to honor the gift of life.
Marie Newcomb Lewis said her husband’s donation helped continue his legacy.
“I was able to, with my husband’s family, donate his kidney’s when he died suddenly and the fact that his legacy lives on improving the lives of not only the two people that received his kidneys but their family and the community is just really important to me and it was just such a good experience,” said Mrs. Lewis.
It is important to remember anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or medical history.
Donate Life Month Celebrated at Beckley ARH Hospital
By Jonathan ChanceApr 24, 2018, 16:55 pm9
Beckley ARH Hospital raised their Donate Life Flag Tuesday afternoon.
Jonathan Chance
Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather. The storm that is remembered more than any other is the 2011 Super Outbreak. The tornadoes passed within 20 miles of his home and affected the lives of many people around him.