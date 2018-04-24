Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Donate Life Month Celebrated at Beckley ARH Hospital

Jonathan ChanceBy Apr 24, 2018, 16:55 pm

Beckley ARH Hospital raised their Donate Life Flag Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony is held every year at the hospital to commemorate April as “National Donate Life Month.”
CORE, also known as Center for Organ Recovery & Education joined Beckley ARH in their annual ceremony to honor the gift of life.
Marie Newcomb Lewis said her husband’s donation helped continue his legacy.
“I was able to, with my husband’s family, donate his kidney’s when he died suddenly and the fact that his legacy lives on improving the lives of not only the two people that received his kidneys but their family and the community is just really important to me and it was just such a good experience,” said Mrs. Lewis.
It is important to remember anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or medical history.

Jonathan Chance

