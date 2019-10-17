Donald Trump Jr. Joins Governor Jim Justice for Fundraising Event at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WOAY) – Donald Trump Jr. was at The Greenbrier on Thursday to participate in a campaign fundraising event for Governor Jim Justice.

Around 200 donors attended the event at The Greenbrier each paying $500 to upwards of $5,600 to be there to see Donald Trump Jr. and pledge support for Governor Jim Justice in his first official fundraiser of 2020.

“It’s kind of the first official, you know,” Governor Justice said. “We haven’t really done anything. And well the press came out and said, ‘Well Justice, you haven’t raised any money and everything so it looks like nobody’s with you.’ Well are you kidding me? There’s an avalanche with me.”

Donald Trump Jr., joined by his girlfriend former Fox News host and current senior advisor to the president Kimberly Guilfoyle, criticized Democrats in his speech saying they’ve gone too far left and commended his father, President Trump and Governor Jim Justice for the work they’ve both done in the state of West Virginia. Trump Jr. says his father has had “unprecedented success” despite what he called criticism from the media and from the other side urging those in attendance to support both Trump and Justice in 2020.

“Imagine the state of the country when doing what you said you were going to do is the anomaly and not the norm. Well, you have two people that are willing to take on that convention, who are willing to be the anomalies and I suggest you work really hard to make sure they stay in those positions for the good of our country, for the good of our kids and our grandkids so that they can grow up in the America that we all know and recognize because I’m not sure we will if the other side prevails,” Donald Trump Jr. said.

Justice boasted his friendship with the First Family by drawing on similarities between the two businessmen turned politicians and calling their friendship an advantage for the state.

“To be perfectly honest with you, Don Sr. is a little more rambunctious than I would be, but at the same time, I mean just look what has happened. I mean, let’s just be fair. Our nation has really turned around,” Governor Justice said.

At the end, Justice said he predicts the event raised well over $100,000 for his campaign. He also said Donald Trump Jr. will be in the area for the remainder of the weekend.