Advertisement

Donahue Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Matt DigbyBy Sep 25, 2019, 22:55 pm

14
0

WOAY – West Virginia defensive lineman Reese Donahue is one of 158 college football players named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award is presented annually by the National Football Foundation to “the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.” Schools from all three NCAA divisions and the NAIA nominate one student-athlete for this award.

Donahue, a senior from Milton, West Virginia, has contributed all four years on the Mountaineers’ defensive line. Through four games in 2019, he has recorded nine tackles, including one sack. He was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches in 2017.

A list of 12-14 finalists will be announced on October 30.

Advertisement

