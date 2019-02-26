Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Dominion to ask Supreme Court to hear pipeline appeal
NewsWatchStateTop StoriesVirginia News

Dominion to ask Supreme Court to hear pipeline appeal

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 26, 2019, 11:35 am

19
0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Dominion Energy says it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal after a lower court declined to reconsider throwing out a permit allowing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail.

In a statement Tuesday, lead pipeline developer Dominion said it expects the filing of an appeal in the next 90 days. On Monday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request for a full-court rehearing from Dominion and the U.S. Forest Service.

A three-judge panel ruled in December that the Forest Service lacks the authority to authorize the trail crossing and had “abdicated its responsibility to preserve national forest resources.”

The natural gas pipeline would originate in West Virginia and run through North Carolina and Virginia.

Previous PostRonceverte Police Department Looking To Hire Police Officer
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X