Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil To Be Held Next Week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- October is Domestic Violence awareness month and to honor those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence, a candlelight vigil will take place.

The Women’s Resource Center will be holding the event October 18th at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre starting at 6:30 p.m.

This event is different from previous years as it is an all male coronated event.

Before the candlelight live music and stories from domestic violence survivors.