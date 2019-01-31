Domestic Incident Lands Man In Jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Glen Jean man is in jail on numerous charges after a domestic incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean. According to a report, a woman called saying she had been choked, badly beaten, dragged through the home and held at gunpoint by her boyfriend.

Hey boyfriend, Harold Smith, was charged with felony offenses of Strangulation and 3rd Offense Domestic Violence. He was also charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, three counts of Unlawful Restraint, and two counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. Smith was unable to post the $100,00 bail, so he is being remanded in Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page, ‘Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’.

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.