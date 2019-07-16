Dollar General to Host Approximately 1,500 Nationwide Hiring Events

Dollar General is planning to host approximately 1,500 hiring events through July 20 to recruit interested candidates to support the Company’s plans to add 8,000 net new jobs, 975 new stores and two distribution centers in fiscal 2019. Currently scheduled throughout the 44 states in which Dollar General operates, hiring events are aimed at supporting retail, distribution center, supply chain, fleet operations and corporate office recruiting efforts. A comprehensive list of events is available on Dollar General’s Careers website at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

Each event will provide candidates with information about Dollar General, as well as the Company’s competitive wages and benefits, award-winning training and development programs, advancement opportunities and much more. Candidates are encouraged to review current career opportunities online prior to attending.

“Dollar General is proud of its strong record of championing the career growth and development of our approximately 137,000 employees as the advancement of our employees is a cornerstone of our culture,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “As a rapidly-growing company that has created approximately 25,000 net new jobs since 2015, we believe our commitment to investing in our people as a competitive advantage and our mission of Serving Others make Dollar General an employer of choice for top talent looking to start or advance their careers. We look forward to welcoming new candidates to the Dollar General team.”