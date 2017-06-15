Dollar General to Hold Hiring Events

Dollar General plans to host hiring events throughout West Virginia in the next week, specifically aimed at recruiting potential store management candidates.
Dollar General recently announced plans to add nearly 1,300 new stores to its growing store base during its 2017 fiscal year and looks to support its growing network of stores throughout the 44 states the company serves.
Attendees are encouraged to review and apply for positions online before attending the event at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
WHEN/ WHERE:
|Store #
|Street Address
|County
|City
|State
|Date
|Time
|17316
|13682 SPRUCE RIVER RD
|BOONE
|DANVILLE
|WV
|6/19/2017
|10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|17084
|908 WASHINGTON PIKE
|BROOKE
|WELLSBURG
|WV
|6/23/2017
|9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|15466
|311 S VIRGINIA AVE
|HARRISON
|BRIDGEPORT
|WV
|6/23/2017
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|15292
|4817 MIDLAND DR
|KANAWHA
|CHARLESTON
|WV
|6/23/2017
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|3704
|5211 DOC BAILEY RD
|KANAWHA
|CROSS LANES
|WV
|6/17/2017
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|1466
|6400 MC CORKLE AVE
|KANAWHA
|SAINT ALBANS
|WV
|6/23/2017
|12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|15665
|3627 MAPLE ACRES ROAD
|MERCER
|BLUEFIELD
|WV
|6/20/2017
|10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|13238
|3390 UNIVERSITY AVE
|MONONGALIA
|STAR CITY
|WV
|6/17/2017
|12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|930
|3011 WEBSTER RD
|NICHOLAS
|SUMMERSVILLE
|WV
|6/17/2017
|9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|9312
|1534 ELIZABETH PIKE
|WOOD
|MINERAL WELLS
|WV
|6/21/2017
|9:00 AM – 1:00 PM