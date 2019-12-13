DoJ awards WV $38 million to reduce crime, improve safety

WASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – Officials announced awards of almost $38 million to fight crime and improve community safety in West Virginia, nearly $8 million of which will support families, children and crime victims caught up in the nation’s opioid crisis.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless, and the people of West Virginia have borne the brunt of it,” said Katharine Sullivan for the Office of Justice Programs. “This epidemic… is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 833 West Virginians lost their lives to opioids in 2017, a rate of 49.6 deaths per 100,000 persons, more than three times the national average. The sharpest increase in opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

“I’ve said over and over that we need to do everything humanly possible and invest every single dollar we can into helping the people caught up in the horrible opioid crisis,” said Governor Justice. “We can’t stop here. We all need to dig deep and work even harder now to ensure that this funding is used effectively and efficiently to help provide relief to as many West Virginians as possible.”

A $6.5 million grant to the DCJS will support the Handle With Care initiative, a statewide program that serves children exposed to trauma and violence. Funding also expands the West Virginia Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which steers low-level drug offenders away from prosecution. A third DCJS effort will provide services, including counseling and medication assisted treatment, to underserved and geographically isolated communities in the state. The remaining $1.5 million will support mental health services for at-risk youth in Berkeley County and a research-based peer recovery and data analysis program in the city of Charleston.

West Virginia’s opioid-related grants are part of more than $333 million in Justice Department awards going to states, tribes and communities to combat opioids and other drugs. The remainder of the state’s awards cover a wide range of criminal justice, juvenile justice and victim service activities. Grants will support school safety initiatives, law enforcement, services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, inmate reentry services, youth mentoring and efforts to combat child exploitation.