Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch DoJ awards WV $38 million to reduce crime, improve safety
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

DoJ awards WV $38 million to reduce crime, improve safety

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 13, 2019, 11:46 am

2
0

WASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – Officials announced awards of almost $38 million to fight crime and improve community safety in West Virginia, nearly $8 million of which will support families, children and crime victims caught up in the nation’s opioid crisis.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless, and the people of West Virginia have borne the brunt of it,” said Katharine Sullivan for the Office of Justice Programs. “This epidemic… is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 833 West Virginians lost their lives to opioids in 2017, a rate of 49.6 deaths per 100,000 persons, more than three times the national average. The sharpest increase in opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

“I’ve said over and over that we need to do everything humanly possible and invest every single dollar we can into helping the people caught up in the horrible opioid crisis,” said Governor Justice. “We can’t stop here. We all need to dig deep and work even harder now to ensure that this funding is used effectively and efficiently to help provide relief to as many West Virginians as possible.”

A $6.5 million grant to the DCJS will support the Handle With Care initiative, a statewide program that serves children exposed to trauma and violence. Funding also expands the West Virginia Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which steers low-level drug offenders away from prosecution. A third DCJS effort will provide services, including counseling and medication assisted treatment, to underserved and geographically isolated communities in the state. The remaining $1.5 million will support mental health services for at-risk youth in Berkeley County and a research-based peer recovery and data analysis program in the city of Charleston.

West Virginia’s opioid-related grants are part of more than $333 million in Justice Department awards going to states, tribes and communities to combat opioids and other drugs. The remainder of the state’s awards cover a wide range of criminal justice, juvenile justice and victim service activities. Grants will support school safety initiatives, law enforcement, services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, inmate reentry services, youth mentoring and efforts to combat child exploitation.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X