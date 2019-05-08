DOH to Hold Public Informational Meeting Regarding Kanawha Falls/Boonesborough Road Improvement Project in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that it will hold a public informational meeting to discuss proposed road improvements along Boonesborough Road (County Route 61/29) and Deep Water – Cotton Hill Road (County Route 13), in Fayette County.

The meeting is Tuesday, May 14 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brookside Ministries Church of God in Christ, 18419 Mount Carbon, Fayette County. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

A FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE AT 5:00 PM and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Friday, June 14, 2019. For project information and the opportunity to comment on the project, please visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.